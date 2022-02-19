After storms, EMA officials say it’s time to prepare your severe weather emergency kit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday night’s severe weather is a good reminder for you to be prepared. But, CDC data shows that 48% of people across the country don’t have emergency supplies.

It also shows that 41% of people don’t have a first aid kit. Jefferson County EMA officials said Alabama residents are a little more prepared for severe weather because of experience, but it’s still not as many people as they’d like to be prepared.

“We see severe weather year round,” Jefferson County EMA official Melissa Sizemore said. “We have winter weather and we see flooding as well. I think a lot of people think preparedness costs money. What a lot of people don’t realize is a lot of the things that you need to have in a preparedness kit, you already own.”

Things like extra waters, snacks, and flashlights.

“Copies of your drivers license,” Sizemore said. “Social Security Card, copies of your homeowners insurance, car insurance, and your deed. All of that information you may need just incase something happens.”

Sizemore said don’t forget about extras for your kids and pets.

“Think about your kids as well and some items you can put in there,” she said. “Extra set of clothes, diapers, and wipes for infants. Also, entertainment items like cards or a game or two.”

She said the kit will save you time.

“If you need something, you’re not searching for it,” she said. “You know exactly where it is with all the other items you may need, so you can go directly to that location to grab it and go.”

For a full list of exactly what to pack in your emergency kit, click here.

