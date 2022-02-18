Weekend looks great, Heavy rainfall next week

Clear skies and calm winds overnight will lead to a very chilly start Saturday.

With calm winds we will likely see areas of frost to start off the day. This is because temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s for most communities. It is less likely to see frost where the wind is stronger than 5 mph, but those areas will likely see wind chills will make the teens. Once the sun rises we will see a drastic warm up with temperatures into the upper 50s! The 60s are back on Sunday after starting in the low 30s. The best part of the weekend is that we will have plenty of sunshine both days!

Enjoy the weekend because next week will get very active. Expecting a lot of rainfall next week with the potential that some areas could see 5 to 7 inches of rain. This means we need to be prepared for flash flooding as well as river flooding much of the week. Stay tuned!

