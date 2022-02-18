Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Mask Mandate
Mask Mandate(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has released the following statement in light of most schools dropping their remaining mask mandates:

“I applaud the Alabama schools and universities who have made the decision to end mask mandates. Given the health data we’ve seen in Alabama and across the country, I encourage all schools to continue removing these mandates — we don’t need them in Alabama. As a former teacher, I know well that parents should be in charge of making the best decisions for their kids, not government. That’s why here in Alabama, we don’t have covid state government mandates — we sued President Biden over his mandates, and we won. I believe in the good people of our state and will always protect their freedoms.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Virginia Collier
Skeletal remains found in search of Etowah County missing woman
Supply Chain: home builders dealing with garage door shortages
Builders dealing with another shortage amid supply chain crisis: Garage doors
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Latest News

Area YMCA launches eSports program
Area YMCA launches Esports program
A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to...
School choice proposal goes to study group
Sunshine on the way after temperatures drop into mid 20s
Sunshine on the way after temperatures drop into mid 20s
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings - Saturday, February 19
Tornado damage in Leeds
NWS: Three tornadoes hit Central Alabama Thursday night