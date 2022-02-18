Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

U.S. District Court Judge suggests Brooks files a motion to dismiss from Jan. 6 lawsuit

DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WAFF) - A United States District Court Judge suggests U.S. Representative Mo Brooks file a motion to dismiss him from a lawsuit connected with the Jan. 6 riot as announced on Friday.

At the end of a federal document, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said that Brooks’ remarks on Jan. 6 were political speech.

“Brooks’ remarks on Jan. 6 were political speech protected by the First Amendment for which he cannot be subject to liability,” the document said.

Brooks had requested certification under the Westfall Act. Under this act, the Attorney General can certify that a federal employee was acting within the scope of office or employment at the time of an incident out of which a claim arose, any civil action or proceeding commenced upon such a claim in a United States district court shall be deemed an action against the United States.

Instead of certifying Brooks under this act, the district court suggests that Brooks should file a motion to dismiss him from the case. The district court also stated that it would grant the dismissal if Brook files.

“The court need not grapple with this issue. A dispute over certification under the Westfall Act does not appear to be a question regarding the court’s subject matter jurisdiction, so the court is not required to consider it before the merits,” the document said. “The court instead invites Brooks to file a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. The court is prepared to grant such motion for the same reasons it dismisses all claims against Giuliani and Trump Jr.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Jimmy Latta
Former state championship coach faces harassment charge in Guntersville

Latest News

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Beware of online romance scams
Financial Friday: Romance scams hit record $547 million
Circuit Judge Terry Dempsey
Franklin County circuit judge passes away
Chief Mark McMurray spent more than three hours outlining why officers used force to get...
HPD Chief Mark McMurray announces retirement