Trash Pandas hosting national anthem auditions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you think you’re ready to sing the national anthem at a Rocket City Trash Pandas game?

If the answer is yes, you have the opportunity to audition this year. If you would like to audition, you must complete an audition form.

If you are chosen, an in-person audition will be held at Bridge Street Town Centre on March 5 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Only a select few will be chosen to audition in front of a panel of judges. The judges will be Jimbo Wood from Rocket 95.1, Victoria Johnson, Kevin Daniels from Star 99.1, and members of the Trash Pandas staff.

“One of the most storied baseball traditions is the singing of the national anthem before the game,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be having this opportunity for our fans to show their talents at Bridge Street for a chance to perform before a full house at Toyota Field at a Trash Pandas game.”

The 2022 season begins on April 8 and the home opener is set for April 12.

