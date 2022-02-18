Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Trash Pandas hosting national anthem auditions

The next Trash Pandas pitch won’t be thrown here at Toyota Field until April 12th.
The next Trash Pandas pitch won’t be thrown here at Toyota Field until April 12th.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you think you’re ready to sing the national anthem at a Rocket City Trash Pandas game?

If the answer is yes, you have the opportunity to audition this year. If you would like to audition, you must complete an audition form.

If you are chosen, an in-person audition will be held at Bridge Street Town Centre on March 5 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Only a select few will be chosen to audition in front of a panel of judges. The judges will be Jimbo Wood from Rocket 95.1, Victoria Johnson, Kevin Daniels from Star 99.1, and members of the Trash Pandas staff.

“One of the most storied baseball traditions is the singing of the national anthem before the game,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be having this opportunity for our fans to show their talents at Bridge Street for a chance to perform before a full house at Toyota Field at a Trash Pandas game.”

The 2022 season begins on April 8 and the home opener is set for April 12.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Jimmy Latta
Former state championship coach faces harassment charge in Guntersville

Latest News

Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Road to State continues for north Alabama basketball teams
Road to State continues for north Alabama basketball teams
The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills in the Northeast Regional Wednesday February...
High School Regional play begins Wednesday
Hazel Green defeats Buckhorn 51-38
Hazel Green defeats Buckhorn 51-38