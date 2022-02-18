Skeletal remains found in search of Etowah County missing woman

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on a missing person case.

Virginia Collier has been missing since March 2019, but investigators were notified by a hunter that a car was found near the Black Creek Fire Department. The hunter reportedly found a vehicle with Florida tags and a wallet containing a Florida driver’s license that belonged to Collier. While investigators moved through the woods to reach the vehicle, skeletal remains were found.

Those remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science pending the identification of the individual.

Etowah County investigators said they do not suspect foul play in this investigation at the moment.

