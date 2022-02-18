Schools struggle to meet nutrition guidelines; dietician talks alternatives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your child’s school lunch may look a little different in the Fall, thanks to the USDA’s updated nutrition standards. There may be more whole grains, low fat milk options and less sodium. But the question among many parents is why these changes aren’t going into effect sooner.

Linda Steakley, a registered dietician at Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center said many schools across the state are struggling to meet the benchmarks set by the USDA due to pandemic-related shortages and other supply chain issues. Some schools are not even reaching the current sodium guidelines because the right products aren’t readily available.

“If you can’t get those products, you can’t serve them,” Steakley said. “So that’s the issue right now.”

Under the new guidelines, schools may offer flavored low-fat (1%) milk in addition to nonfat flavored milk and nonfat or low-fat unflavored milk. At least 80 percent of the grains served in lunch and breakfast must be whole grain rich, and the weekly sodium limit for school lunch will decrease by 10 percent in the 2023-2024 school year.

The USDA’s fruit and vegetable requirements will remain the same as the 2012 standards. However, Steakley believes that’s what’s really missing in the average child’s diet. If schools are not able to meet the updated guidelines, she hopes leaders will consider adding more fruits and veggies. She also notes, a child’s diet plays a massive role in their overall health.

“It has everything to do with their overall health. It affects their immune system if they are not eating correctly,” Steakley said. “It affects their ability to think cognitively. It affects their ability to go out and play and have a good time. So eating healthy has everything in the world to do with a child really thriving and being all they can be in school.”

Parents can also do their part at home to ensure their kids eat healthy, and it doesn’t have to break your budget.

“A lot of people go out and buy the squash or the fresh fruits and bring them home and then they don’t cook them so they go bad,” Steakley said. “That’s one reason that I think a lot of people say eating healthy is more expensive. So planning is key. I think families could work together and eat a lot healthier if they do some planning.”

Another health tip: Have family dinners. Steakley said everybody benefits from having a meal with their loved ones.

“We know that if people sit down together for a meal they are going to eat better, they are going to have healthier food options and it’s a chance for everybody to unwind and build some family time in there,” Steakley said.

The USDA’s updated nutrition standards begin in the 2022-2023 school year.

