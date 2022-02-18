Deals
Mission Driven Research partners with local foster care center amid ongoing funding concerns

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harris Home for Children has been serving our community for nearly 68 years and wants to continue thriving. In Jan., WAFF reported that funding has become a prominent issue for the nonprofit. Since then, we’ve learned about one organization that has stepped up to the plate to help: Mission Driven Research.

Mission Driven Research provides tech services to the government and now it’s gearing up to provide support to Harris Home, a full-time foster care center and crisis support program for kids across Alabama.

Chief Mission Officer Zach Johnson said his team recently met with Harris Home leaders and realized their vast needs.

“For us, as a company with Christian leadership and Christian values this is something we want to be a part of for sure,” Johnson said.

Harris Home is greatly funded by the State Department of Human Resources, but right now that’s just not enough. Johnson said his team is eager to help financially and spiritually.

“They are heavily reliant on grants and so just straight up financial donations would be very helpful to them,” Johnson said. “They talked about recently how they enjoy getting the kids out...So we are hopefully going to have them here next month to talk to our employees and then we’ll begin a relationship of introducing them to other churches in town that they may not be familiar with.”

Mission Driven Research employees volunteer their time at a variety of organizations in Huntsville. Johnson said the company prides itself on community service. In fact, every month a local organization or missionary visits their office to inform employees of service opportunities.

“Anybody in town that’s doing good work, whether it’s faith-based or not…if it’s good for Huntsville we like to participate,” Johnson said.

[ READ MORE ABOUT MISSION DRIVEN RESEARCH ]

Mission Driven Research is just one company in town partnering with Harris Home. The nonprofit has many other great community partners, such as Holder Construction.

If you’d like get involved at Harris Home, you can call 256-837-0332. You are also welcome to stop by the Harris Home office on Church Street to learn more about their needs and other ways to partner, or get involved.

[ READ MORE: Harris Home for Children seeking community support, funding and partnerships ]

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

