Marshall County Sheriff’s Office host firearms simulator training

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement agencies are getting virtual firearm training in Marshall County.

While serving in the line of duty, police officers may have to respond to emergencies involving active shooters, hostage-takers, and traffic stops.

Continuous training is vital to ensure they use the proper force to protect and serve.

“With the adrenaline rushes, you kind of get tunnel vision, and this helps inexperienced officers gain a little experience without real-world things happening,” said Marshall County Sheriff Office Investigator and Firearms Instructor Chris Young.

The Firearms Training Simulator is used to put an officer in life-like scenarios to see how they respond.

The simulator is currently available to law enforcement agencies in Marshall County until February 23 at the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18.

“This can get someone prepared for a situation they may face where they may not have an opportunity to go through it except real life,” said Young.

During the scenarios, officers use real guns.

The internal parts of the guns have been replaced with a laser and compressed air to give a life-like feel when firing the handgun.

Young said a performance test is conducted during the training scenarios.

“You want to see the officers give loud verbal commands to drop the weapons and offer the person help because that’s something we can do, but we can’t help them if they have a weapon in their hand and we want to build rapport with them to help them with getting harmed,” said Young.

The training simulator is open to all agencies; anyone interested may contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

