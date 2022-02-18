Lawsuit involving Florence’s Confederate statue going before judge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group in Lauderdale County is suing to keep the city of Florence and county from removing a Confederate monument.

A judge will hear multiple motions in this case for the first time on Friday. (WAFF)

Friday, a judge will hear several motions in the case. Some people fear city of Florence leaders and the county commission are trying to move the Confederate statue that has stood in front of the county courthouse for over a century.

They want a judge to reinforce the state law that bans the moving of monuments more than 40 years old. It’s called the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.

“Heritage Protection of North Alabama’s mission is to ensure that our monuments and historical artifacts are not destroyed or illegally removed,” Retired Army Lt. Ed Kennedy said.

Ed Kennedy, with the Heritage Protection of North Alabama, says a lawsuit filed in 2020, accused city and county leaders of working together to get the statue that sits in front of the county courthouse moved.

For the first time Friday, lawyers for city and county leaders will be in front of a Lauderdale County judge.

“We’re in danger of having another monument illegally removed. The citizens or taxpayers have to pay the fine.”

The fine for violating the state law is $25,000. That’s what Madison County was ordered to pay by Attorney General Steve Marshall after the monument standing in front of the Madison County Courthouse was moved.

Kennedy shared with WAFF a letter sent by Commission Chairman Danny Pettus to Florence’s Mayor.

In it, Pettus informs Mayor Steve Holt that the statue belongs to the city not the county.

“Danny Pettus threw the ball to the city council and said, ‘you can move it, we’re not going to say anything.’ Well that’s the wrong answer the answer is it’s illegal to move the monument, we’re not moving it, don’t you dare break the law and move it,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy believes that letter was Pettus giving the city the green light to move it.

However In July of 2020, after that letter was written, Pettus told WAFF that allowing the city to move the statue would be violating the state law, since it is on county property.

WAFF reached out to Danny Pettus this week who said he doesn’t want the statue moved, He said, “Since this first came up in 2019, I have repeatedly said that I am going to stay true to my oath of office and I plan on keeping my word until the day I die.”

