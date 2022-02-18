HPD Chief Mark McMurray announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray announced on Friday that he will officially retire on March 1.

McMurray has been a member of the HPD since 1986, serving as chief the last six years.

“I want to thank Mayor Tommy Battle for the opportunity to lead the men and women of HPD,” McMurray said in a statement. “I will leave the force knowing it has a strong leadership team that will help take HPD to the next level in public safety. My family and I look forward to watching the department continue to grow.”

In his tenure, McMurray helped open a new police academy and firearms range. The department also reorganized its Criminal Investigation Division and activated the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle acknowledged the impact McMurray has had on the police force in his tenure.

“Chief McMurray has embraced 21st century policing, and our City and police department are better for it,” Battle said in a statement. “Under Chief’s command, our officers have the resources they need to keep residents safe while continuing to hone their skills as law enforcement professionals. We hope Chief McMurray enjoys a happy and well-deserved retirement with his family.”

Deputy Chief Kirk Giles will serve as interim chief.

