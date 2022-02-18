Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

HPD Chief Mark McMurray announces retirement

Chief Mark McMurray spent more than three hours outlining why officers used force to get...
Chief Mark McMurray spent more than three hours outlining why officers used force to get protesters to disperse.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray announced on Friday that he will officially retire on March 1.

McMurray has been a member of the HPD since 1986, serving as chief the last six years.

“I want to thank Mayor Tommy Battle for the opportunity to lead the men and women of HPD,” McMurray said in a statement. “I will leave the force knowing it has a strong leadership team that will help take HPD to the next level in public safety. My family and I look forward to watching the department continue to grow.”

In his tenure, McMurray helped open a new police academy and firearms range. The department also reorganized its Criminal Investigation Division and activated the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle acknowledged the impact McMurray has had on the police force in his tenure.

“Chief McMurray has embraced 21st century policing, and our City and police department are better for it,” Battle said in a statement. “Under Chief’s command, our officers have the resources they need to keep residents safe while continuing to hone their skills as law enforcement professionals. We hope Chief McMurray enjoys a happy and well-deserved retirement with his family.”

Deputy Chief Kirk Giles will serve as interim chief.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Jimmy Latta
Former state championship coach faces harassment charge in Guntersville

Latest News

Circuit Judge Terry Dempsey
Franklin County circuit judge passes away
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained
Virginia Collier
Skeletal remains found in search of Etowah County missing woman
USDA nutrition standards
Schools struggle to meet nutrition guidelines; dietician talks alternatives