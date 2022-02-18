Florida man faces charges after officer discover marijuana grow house in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florida man is facing charges after officers discovered a marijuana grow house in Rainsville on Tuesday.

Officers with the Rainsville Police Department responded to the 200 Block of Dilbeck Road East for a welfare check after community members raised concerns about a child and an adult possibly living in the home without food or water. When officers arrived a male identified as, Luis Rodriguez, 49 of Miami, Florida, came to the door to speak to officers. While talking with the man officers could smell a distinct odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Marijuana grow house (Rainsville Police Department)

After RPD noticed evidence of a possible marijuana grow and harvest, a warrant was issued to search the home. Police found a large number of marijuana plants growing in three separate rooms, with each room containing a different age of plants. RPD says officers also learned the home was stealing power from Sand Mountian Electric Co-Op by bypassing the meter.

Marijuana grow house (Rainsville Police Department)

Officers charged Luis Rodriguez with first-degree theft of services and trafficking illegal drugs. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Luis Rodriguez (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The Fort Payne Police Department, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office assisted in this seizure.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed, according to RPD.

