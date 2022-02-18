Fentanyl concerns rising in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm on an uptick in drug use in the area.

These pills may be small but are deadly.

“Each one of these may have a different level of fentanyl in it and you’re playing Russian roulette if you’re breaking them down and shooting them up or if you’re breaking them up and you’re snorting them.”

And they are starting to pop up in parts of Franklin County.

“We are wanting to stop it before it gets to that point,” said Franklin County Sheriff, Shannon Oliver.

To the point where there is an increase in overdoses and deaths related to this drug.

Oliver said the increase of reported drug activity is mainly in the Spruce Pine and Phil Campbell communities but he suspects other areas too.

“We’re getting a lot of reports in those areas, but I also believe it’s county-wide,” said Oliver.

With the public’s help, they hope to continue to crack down.

“What we want to do is get the word out there to folks what it is, what it looks like, and how dangerous it is,” said Oliver.

“With investigations that we’ve already had going on, we’ve been able to put together a pretty good web of information that shows people we’ve already suspected, people we already knew and some of their customer base.”

