Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
An evacuation was ordered for anyone within two miles from Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge due to a fast-moving brush fire, according to officials with the Sevier County Dispatch.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in Pigeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire that officials are calling the Pine Mountain Fire and has since been lifted.
The fire was 30 to 40 acres and is 45% contained as of Thursday night, according to the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency.
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office originally told WVLT News that the Pine Mountain Fire started from a structure fire that started earlier in the day that was spread by the wind. Officials later said that they believed the structure fire was later a separate fire, not related to the Pine Mountain Fire. The cause of the structure and brush fire were not known as of Thursday night, according to deputies.
Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there was a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.
Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department along with other Jefferson County fire departments were headed to the fire to assist the Sevier Co. Wildland Task Force.
“Upon arrival to the area, they will receive their assignments to help fellow firefighters that have already been on scene for several hours,” officials with the Dandridge Fire Department said.
Temporary shelter is set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.
