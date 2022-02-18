Cold but sunny Friday afternoon; A great weekend ahead with sunshine!

Happy Friday! Bundle up, it is much colder today compared to every other day this week.

The cold front moved through last night and we are certainly feeling it. Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees colder this afternoon compared to where we were Thursday. Wind shifted to the northwest behind the front and has remained breezy much of the morning. These will calm a bit through the evening, but we will still have gusts of 10 to 20 mph. This means that despite temperatures in the 40s this afternoon, it will likely feel more like the upper 30s. The only bright spot about today is actually the bright sunshine we will see this afternoon. That has peaked through the clouds from this morning and we will see more of that the rest of the day.

Clear skies and calmer winds will lead to a cold start Saturday morning. Don’t be surprised if we see some frost Saturday morning. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s. If the wind gets breezy, then wind chills will make the teens and frost would be limited. From there we are in for a stellar weekend with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, we will have plenty of sunshine both days as well!

Enjoy the weekend because next week will get very active. Expecting a lot of rainfall next week with the potential that some areas could see 5 to 7 inches of rain. This means we need to be prepared for flash flooding as well as river flooding much of the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

