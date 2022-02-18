Cold air moves in today with clear skies; A great weekend ahead with sunshine!

Happy Friday! Grab you winter coat it is getting COLD!

The cold front moved through last night and we are certainly feeling it. Temperatures are already 20 degrees colder than this point yesterday and we will continue to see that cold air filter in. .Wind has shifted to the northwest and will stay there the rest of the day today. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph will be possible most of today, which will make it feel much colder than it actually is. Highs today will only reach the mid 40s. Clouds are here to start off the day but this afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine.

Clear skies and calmer winds will lead to a cold start Saturday morning. Don’t be surprised if we see some frost Saturday morning. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s. If the wind gets breezy, then wind chills will make the teens. From there we are in for a stellar weekend with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, we will have plenty of sunshine both days as well!

Enjoy the weekend because next week will get very active. Expecting a lot of rainfall next week with the potental that some areas could see 5 to 7 inches of rain. This means we need to be prepared for flash flooding as well as river flooding much of the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

