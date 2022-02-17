Deals
Trial begins for Ider man accused of child sex charges

Danny Sharp trial in Jackson County
By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) - The trial of a man accused of sexually abusing a child is underway in Jackson County.

Danny Sharp of Ider was indicted in 2018. Jackson County deputies said the investigation started three years ago.

Sharp was accused of sexually abusing the little girl when she was six years old. On Wednesday, that child, who is now nine years old, testified in court. She told the court Sharp touched her private area.

To help keep her calm, Wilson, a black retriever who is a specially trained dog with the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville, was with her.

During testimony, the child said the sex abuse happened inside Sharp’s van, and he was known to the victim’s family and is not a relative.

The victim also testified that Sharp touched her a second time; at the home of a relative.

A witness who is a former employer from the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources also took the stand and stated that she interviewed the victim about the incident.

Sharp was indicted on one count of sodomy first-degree and two counts of sexual abuse of a child. He was released on a $10,000 bond after his arrest.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand, and the trial will resume on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

