Travel agents gearing up for busy season

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Our travel agents are already booking travel for the spring, for the summer and even into next year for 2023,” said Clay Ingram

After almost two years of being in a pandemic with travel restrictions constantly changing, AAA Alabama said that people are ready to hit the road.

“There’s a lot of pinned-up demand for travel. There’s a lot of people more comfortable with traveling now,” said Ingram,

The World Travel & Tourism Council projects that travel and tourism in the United States will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, contributing nearly $2 trillion to the U.S. economy.

Travel agents like Sheliah Flemings with Flemings Travel Agency in Florence are ready for that increased traffic.

“People I think are just getting travel fever and they’re wanting to just see the prices and what’s available for the summer,” said Flemings.

She said a lot of her clients are looking to stay in the states.

“It’s mostly in the lower 48th of the United States. Mostly in places like Disney World and in driving distances like the beaches in Florida and Alabama,” said Flemings.

Both say with the projected increase in traveling you need to book sooner rather than later.

