TORNADO WATCH through 8:00 PM

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for most counties through 8:00 PM CST. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop along with severe thunderstorms. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through midnight tonight for south winds between 15-30 miles per hour, winds will gust between 40 to 50 miles per hour. Power outages may be possible ahead the strong to severe thunderstorms, charge any mobile devices when you can. We will focus on the threat for possible severe thunderstorms through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts between 50 to 70 miles per hour and EF-0 to EF-2 tornadoes. Please be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Go over your safety plan at work and home and know where your nearest community storm shelter is.

The severe weather threat will wrap up around 8 to 9 PM as the line of strong/severe storms will move off to the east. Winds will become northerly overnight with temperatures quickly dropping into Friday morning, lows will be near 30 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the middle 40s. The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

Next week will be warmer than average but unsettled with numerous chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

