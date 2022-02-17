Deals
Somerville police arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle

Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County Sheriff's Office(MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stolen vehicle was recovered after Morgan County deputies responded to reports of a stolen car from Albertville headed toward Morgan County. With the help of multiple agencies, officers arrested Richard Bono Sharpe, 49 of Arab, in connection.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Sharpe was traveling with a female passenger when he stopped at a gas station at the Highway 67/36 intersection. They say the woman exited the vehicle but Sharpe kept going.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Highway 36 near Union Hill Road while traveling up Brindlee Mountain. Somerville police were able to make the arrest.

Sharpe will be transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

