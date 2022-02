DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Alabama 227 in DeKalb County is blocked Thursday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the road is blocked near mile marker 3.7. State Troopers with ALEA, are asking motorists to avoid this area.

Alabama Highway 227 (WAFF)

