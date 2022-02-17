Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Officers arrest two suspects on drug-related charges in Jackson County

George Gragary Dunn
George Gragary Dunn(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Hollywood Police Department arrested two suspects on drug-related charges on Wednesday.

Charles Eric Dunn and George Gragary Dunn were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a residence. The search resulted in the discovery of 50 grams of methamphetamine, 16 scheduled pills and five prescription pills.

Charles Eric Dunn was charged with loitering in a drug house. He has a $500 bond.

George Gragary Dunn was charged with dangerous drugs trafficking: methamphetamine, dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs and dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently out on a $32,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
Huntsville man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian
Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Latest News

Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center closing early due to threat of severe weather
WAFF weather livestream
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 16, 2022
Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
City of Huntsville activities canceled due to threat of severe weather Thursday