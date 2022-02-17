Officers arrest two suspects on drug-related charges in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Hollywood Police Department arrested two suspects on drug-related charges on Wednesday.

Charles Eric Dunn and George Gragary Dunn were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a residence. The search resulted in the discovery of 50 grams of methamphetamine, 16 scheduled pills and five prescription pills.

Charles Eric Dunn was charged with loitering in a drug house. He has a $500 bond.

George Gragary Dunn was charged with dangerous drugs trafficking: methamphetamine, dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs and dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently out on a $32,500 bond.

