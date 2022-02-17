Limestone County inmate facing escape charge after running from court

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County inmate is facing additional charges Wednesday night after deputies say he attempted to escape.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, says Isaiah Thomas Lee Hargrove, 18 of Ardmore, was transported to the Limestone County Courthouse for court proceedings on Feb. 10 when he attempted to run while he was being walked out of court. Deputies say Hargrove’s plans to escape ended when he tripped and fell to the ground.

Prior to this incident, Hargrove was facing a theft of property for allegedly stealing a car, according to court documents.

He was taken back into custody and charged with third-degree escape and attempting to elude law enforcement. Hargrove was transported back to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

