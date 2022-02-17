Learn how to craft the perfect drink at this Huntsville cocktail class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to wow your guests at your next cocktail party or maybe you’re just looking to craft a better drink at home, you’re in luck.

Cotton Row is starting a new Craft Cocktail Class where you are invited to learn how to shake and stir some of the finest drinks. In this hands-on class, you will learn how to make some classic drinks you can find anywhere plus some of the restaurant’s signature drinks. Enjoy a bite to eat from the kitchen while sipping on your hand-crafted spirits.

The restaurant’s first class sold out in just 24 hours. Other restaurants part of Boyce Concepts are also looking into hosting a cocktail class with new dates coming out soon. To find out when the next class is and reserve your spot, call 256-382-9500.

