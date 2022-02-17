Deals
Lawrence County man killed in two-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roger D. Cartee, 57, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving attempted to cross the roadway and was struck by a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Johnny G. Adams, 59, of Taft Tenn.

ALEA says Cartee was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 20 at Lawrence County 400 near the 57-mile marker, approximately one mile east of Hillsboro, in Lawrence County.

This crash is under investigation.

