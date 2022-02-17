Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators make drug-related arrests

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department and the FBI Safe Street Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two suspects for drug-related charges on Wednesday.

Cory Houston Burbank and Kimberly Marie Hatfield were both arrested and charged after a search of a residence at 365 Rocky Ford Lane revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, multiple long guns and multiple handguns.

Investigators were monitoring the residence when Burbank and Hatfield both left in a vehicle. Investigators stopped the car and after a search, they discovered over a pound of methamphetamine, two handguns, marijuana, scales and over $1,600.

Burbank was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and having a pistol without a permit.

Hatfield was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and having a pistol without a permit.

