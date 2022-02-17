Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”

The possible price increases aren’t coming as a surprise to retailers. Kraft Heinz told them in January the company would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon.

The company says the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.

Kraft-Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
Huntsville man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian
2 injured in crash on Highway 251 in Limestone County

Latest News

Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
Magnolia Terrace gets historic recognition
City of Huntsville takes steps to put Magnolia Terrace neighborhood on national historic registry
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa