Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center closing early due to threat of severe weather

Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center, Huntsville International Airport information desk and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau offices have announced they will be closing early on Thursday due to threat of severe weather in the area.

The offices will be closing a 2 p.m. To know what other Huntsville attractions are closing, click here.

