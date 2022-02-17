Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center closing early due to threat of severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center, Huntsville International Airport information desk and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau offices have announced they will be closing early on Thursday due to threat of severe weather in the area.

The offices will be closing a 2 p.m. To know what other Huntsville attractions are closing, click here.

