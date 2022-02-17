Huntsville Utilities warns of new scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers found a new way to try and take your money. The target this time is Huntsville Utilities customers.

The scammer tells you, your power is about to be turned off over not paying your bill. But then they send you a link to the third-party payment app, Zelle.

You know how this one ends, the money doesn’t end up with Huntsville Utilities.

“We do not use any third-party apps to collect payments. Again, we do not accept payment via Zelle. Please know and share that... You may use one of our payment kiosks. You may also come in person or pay via MyAccount via our direct website,” said Huntsville Utilities Communications Manager, Gary Whitley.

Anyone who receives this type of call should immediately hang up. Do not give the caller any personal or financial information. If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact HPD.

The full warning from Huntsville Utilities below:

Huntsville Utilities has been alerted to a new scam tactic targeting utility customers. A scammer calls a Huntsville Utilities customer, tells them they are about to be cut off for non-payment, then directs them to a website. Once they are on the website, they are instructed to click a link that will allow them to pay their bill using Zelle. This is a scam. Huntsville Utilities does not accept payment via Zelle, and the only way to make a utility payment through a website is the My Account feature of www.hsvutil.org. We also do not call and threaten imminent disconnect or demand payment over the phone. Anyone who receives this type of call should immediately hang up. Do not give the caller any personal or financial information. You can check the status of your Huntsville Utilities account through the My Account feature of www.hsvutil.org or by calling the Customer Information Center at 256-535-1200. If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact local law enforcement and your financial institutions immediately.

