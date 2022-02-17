Deals
High School Regional play begins Wednesday

Panthers advance to Regional final
The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills in the Northeast Regional Wednesday February...
The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills in the Northeast Regional Wednesday February 16th.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA High School basketball Regional’s tipped off Wednesday across the state. Four North Alabama teams in action in the Northeast Regional, only one team advanced to the Regional final. The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills to advance to the Class 7A Regional Final. Scores from Wednesday below

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Girls’ Semifinals

Vestavia Hills (31-2) 65) Huntsville (16-16) 32

Hewitt-Trussville (25-6) 61, Sparkman (26-5) 45

Boys’ Semifinals

Huntsville (23-10) 70, Vestavia Hills (25-5) 42

Spain Park (25-7) 59, Sparkman (24-8) 46

Southeast Regional Championships

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16Girls’ Semifinals

Central-Phenix City (22-10) 58, Dothan (16-12) 57

Auburn (19-6) 61, Prattville (13-10) 37

Boys’ Semifinals

Enterprise (22-6) 50, Auburn (18-11) 31

Smiths Station (24-8) 63, Jeff Davis (20-9) 60

SOUTHWEST REGIONAL

Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16 (Garrett Coliseum)

Girls’ Semifinals

Davidson 29-2) 55, Daphne (19-12) 40

Theodore (20-7) 54, Fairhope (22-7) 45

Boys’ Semifinals

Baker (30-3) 60, Murphy (14-15) 53

Theodore (17-9) 47, Fairhope (18-12) 40

