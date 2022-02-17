High School Regional play begins Wednesday
Panthers advance to Regional final
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA High School basketball Regional’s tipped off Wednesday across the state. Four North Alabama teams in action in the Northeast Regional, only one team advanced to the Regional final. The Huntsville Panthers defeated Vestavia Hills to advance to the Class 7A Regional Final. Scores from Wednesday below
CLASS 7A
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Girls’ Semifinals
Vestavia Hills (31-2) 65) Huntsville (16-16) 32
Hewitt-Trussville (25-6) 61, Sparkman (26-5) 45
Boys’ Semifinals
Huntsville (23-10) 70, Vestavia Hills (25-5) 42
Spain Park (25-7) 59, Sparkman (24-8) 46
Southeast Regional Championships
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
CLASS 7A
Wednesday, Feb. 16Girls’ Semifinals
Central-Phenix City (22-10) 58, Dothan (16-12) 57
Auburn (19-6) 61, Prattville (13-10) 37
Boys’ Semifinals
Enterprise (22-6) 50, Auburn (18-11) 31
Smiths Station (24-8) 63, Jeff Davis (20-9) 60
SOUTHWEST REGIONAL
Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
CLASS 7A
Wednesday, Feb. 16 (Garrett Coliseum)
Girls’ Semifinals
Davidson 29-2) 55, Daphne (19-12) 40
Theodore (20-7) 54, Fairhope (22-7) 45
Boys’ Semifinals
Baker (30-3) 60, Murphy (14-15) 53
Theodore (17-9) 47, Fairhope (18-12) 40
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.