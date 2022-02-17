Grove Academy: Traditional school in a private setting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville is known for all kinds of innovation from science and industry to technology. The growing city also celebrates individuals who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in education.

Dawn Pumpelly with The Scout Guide Huntsville introduces us to Ashlee Grove, the founder of Grove Academy.

“Grove Academy really has grown out of a group of families who approached us and said, Hey, will you help us? Traditional school is not working. These are families that never really wanted to homeschool, but knew that they couldn’t continue where they were,” Grove explained. “We have students who are on individualized paths, which means that they have very rigorous schedules outside of school, their performers, their athletes. So, we manage their curriculum. We teach all of our language arts and math courses in-house. And then we partner with some virtual platforms to offer other things that they might want to take, or that they’re interested in.”

To learn more, visit GoLearningTeam.com.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.