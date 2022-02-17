Governor Ivey awards Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with funding to purchase bulletproof vests

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanks to funding from Governor Ivey, new bulletproof vests are on the way to Jackson County.

On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced more than $250,000 will be provided to law enforcement agencies to help with public safety across the state.

At the top of the list is the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They will receive $24,000 to purchase new bulletproof vests.

The funds are being supplied by grants to the state through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said it’s a blessing since it’s a challenge, to receive funding.

“A lot of the grants you have to match money, and we do not have money to match with. We use our pistol permit money to purchase practice rounds or buy several vests if we need it, but this will help us keep from using that money and use the pistol permit money for our cars and training,” said Sheriff Phillips.

Most importantly, Phillips said being able to upgrade their current bulletproof vests will help protect deputies during the line of duty.

“You never know with things that are going on in our country these days it’s getting petty critical, and it’s going to save somebody’s life, and it has many times across our country,” said Sheriff Phillips.

Phillips said they expect to receive the new vests by the end of the month.

