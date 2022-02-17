Frustrations increase for Athens residents over roundabout construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People who live in Athens are losing their patience over the construction of a roundabout at Lindsay Lane and Highway 251. Construction began last April and now almost a year later, people are wondering why it isn’t done.

“It was supposed to be done this summer, and then Christmas, and the end of January. Now I’m not sure.,” said Athens Resident, Chris Barlow.

Barlow is talking about the construction on a roundabout at Lindsey Lane and Highway 251 in Athens. He says the traffic detour isn’t up to par.

“You have to turn down one of the side roads and it is a pothole the whole road is…Everyone around, in my neighborhood and the houses around we are having to drive on that and it’s tearing our vehicles up,” said Barlow.

Barlow took his frustration to Facebook and created a page to make his own daily updates. It’s gained 400 likes in a week.

“They are appreciative of any update. I asked ALDOT for weekly updates. They said they would update when they have an update. That wasn’t good enough so I decided to update myself,” said Barlow.

ALDOT, spokesperson, Seth Burkett says the rain is the holdup.

“Our estimate is based on the assumption of good weather. We had days and days where we had rain. That really hampered progress on this project,” said Burkett.

Barlow says even on days with clear skies, no one is working.

“I told them I don’t have to come down here and try to make it look like no one is working because no one is working,” said Barlow.

Burkett says that comes down to the concrete.

“You have to have temperatures sustained at a certain level for a very long period of time in order for concrete to set up correctly. So if we just get one sunny day it is not going to meet the necessary requirements.,” said Burkett.

Burkett says the contractor, Roger’s Group, is not violating any rules.

“The contractor has plenty of time on this project in the contract to complete this project,” said Burkett.

Burkett says the project should be completed within the next two or three weeks.

In the meantime, Barlow will continue to update Athens.

“My next thing is to have people update what time they went by and if anyone was working,” said Barlow.

