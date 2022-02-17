Former state championship coach faces harassment charge in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Guntersville High School volleyball coach is facing a criminal harassment charge this week following his suspension and eventual resignation in the fall of 2021.

The complaint was filed against Jimmy Latta in Guntersville Municipal Court on January 27, 2022. The complaint was amended on February 16, 2022 to include further details on the alleged incident. The complaint against Latta was made by a minor.

Jimmy Latta (Guntersville Police)

The complaint states: “While the victim (name redacted) was at the Guntersville High School gym, the listed offender pressed the leg of a ball cart against her crotch repeatedly.”

Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste told WAFF 48 that Latta had already turned himself in on the complaint and was released on a $500 bond.

Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam report Coach Latta got his 700th career win last fall and had coached the varsity volleyball team since 2008. His Wildcat squads won state championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Latta’s resignation was approved by the Guntersville School Board on November 29, 2021. The resignation was effective February 1, 2022.

Harassment is a Class C misdemeanor that can relate to abusive or obscene language being directed at someone or it can deal with unwanted touching.

A trial date has yet to be set for Latta.

