First-graders at Cedar Hill Elementary honored after saving teacher

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of first-grader from Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore jumped into action when their teacher suddenly passed out.

Last month, their teacher, Tracy Hodges, said she felt ill and asked the students to get help. That’s when first-grade student Emily Johnson stepped in to help out.

“Ms. Hodges started shaking in her chair and then she said go get help.” said the student. “Then we started running to the nurses.”

Johnson says it feels good to be a hero.

Hodges’ first-graders were honored by Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin and the Ardmore police chief on Wednesday for their heroic act.

Hodges told WAFF 48 she considers her students heroes. She was back on the job soon after the incident.

