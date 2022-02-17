First Alert Weather Day Thursday The threat for strong winds is increasing for the area late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. We are declaring it a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for winds 40-70 mph and a few tornadoes. The wind will pick up ahead of the thunderstorms into the afternoon hours and most of the area will experience wind gusts 30-40 mph. A few areas could have isolated 70 mph winds with the storms ahead of the cold front (3pm-8pm). Isolated power outages will be possible along with some downed trees and tree limbs. The tornado threat will develop within the line of storms as it tracks east. The tornado threat will be from brief spin-ups with 70-115 mph wind threat. The storm threat will wind down over DeKalb and Jackson counties around 8pm. Much cooler air will move in behind the front Thursday night. Afternoon highs will only be in the 40s Friday. It will be dry Friday through Sunday but rain showers will return next week.

