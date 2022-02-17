Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storms this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Headlines
WAFF Severe Headlines(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through midnight tonight for south winds between 15-30 miles per hour, winds will gust between 40 to 50 miles per hour ahead of the line of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. 

High profile and light weight vehicles should use caution when travelling.  Power outages may be possible ahead of today’s strong to severe thunderstorms, charge any mobile devices throughout the day. 

Today, February 17th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather this afternoon and evening.  Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast through the early afternoon with scattered rain showers and isolated rumbles of thunder.  High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with gusty winds.  We will focus on the threat for possible severe thunderstorms through the late afternoon into the early evening ahead of an approaching cold front.  All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts between 50 to 70 miles per hour and EF-0 to EF-2 tornadoes.  Please be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon.  Go over your safety plan at work and home and know where your nearest community storm shelter is.  The severe weather threat will wrap up around 8 to 9 PM as the line of strong/severe storms will move off to the east. 

Winds will become northerly overnight with temperatures quickly dropping into Friday morning, lows will be near 30 degrees.  Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the middle 40s.  The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.  Next week will be warmer than average but unsettled with numerous chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
Huntsville man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian
2 injured in crash on Highway 251 in Limestone County

Latest News

Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 9:30
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 9:30
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6