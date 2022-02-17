Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigators provide update on a missing person case

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on Friday, Feb. 17, to provide updates on a missing person case that has been ongoing for nearly three years.

Virginia Collier has been missing since March 2019. However, investigators announced on Thursday that a vehicle belonging to Collier was found in the Black Creek Community.

When Collier disappeared in 2019, she was reportedly traveling the “back way” to Lookout Mountain in Tennessee.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.

