Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Decatur Police Department continues search for felony theft suspect

Kayla House
Kayla House(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking information on a suspect with two active felony warrants.

According to DPD, 34-year-old Kayla House of Decatur has the following open warrants:

  • First-degree Theft
  • Third-degree possession of a forged instrument

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of House is asked to contact DPD Detective Michael Ferguson at 256-341-4669.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
Huntsville man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian
2 injured in crash on Highway 251 in Limestone County

Latest News

Jimmy Latta
Former state championship coach faces harassment charge in Guntersville
Magnolia Terrace gets historic recognition
City of Huntsville holds public meeting to put Magnolia Terrace neighborhood on National Register of Historic Places
Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash