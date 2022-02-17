Decatur Police Department continues search for felony theft suspect
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking information on a suspect with two active felony warrants.
According to DPD, 34-year-old Kayla House of Decatur has the following open warrants:
- First-degree Theft
- Third-degree possession of a forged instrument
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of House is asked to contact DPD Detective Michael Ferguson at 256-341-4669.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.