Decatur Police Department continues search for felony theft suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking information on a suspect with two active felony warrants.

According to DPD, 34-year-old Kayla House of Decatur has the following open warrants:

First-degree Theft

Third-degree possession of a forged instrument

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of House is asked to contact DPD Detective Michael Ferguson at 256-341-4669.

