Danny Sharp sentenced to life in prison

JACKSON COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) - Updated: As of April 26, Danny Sharp was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sharp was found guilty on five counts of child sex charges in February for crimes he had committed three years before.

Danny Sharp, a man accused of sexually abusing a child, was found guilty on Friday.

“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict, and I know it was a very difficult decision for them,” said Jackson County Assistant District Attorney prosecutor Krystina Jackson.

Jackson prosecuted the case against Danny Sharp.

Sharp was indicted three years ago for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Flat Rock.

Now 9 years old, the victim gave an emotional testimony stating that Sharp touched her private parts inside his van while she was at a family member’s home.

“I think any witness who has testified in a case knows how difficult that is, so it’s hard to imagine how difficult that is for a 9-year-old child. Another challenge was that this happened three years ago, so this happened to her when she was 6,” said Jackson.

The jury found Sharp guilty of sodomy, sexually abusing a child, and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

“Alabama law has some specifics when it comes to sexual abuse charges, especially against children, the jury made a specific finding that the victim, in this case, was under the age of 6, and because of that, he faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole,” said Jackson County.

Several other witnesses gave testimony, including an investigator and former department of human resources child investigator.

A date has not been set for his sentencing.

