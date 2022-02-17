Crime Stoppers: The outfitting offenders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers are hoping you’ll take the high road, and give them a tip, so they can arrest two thieves who pulled off a grab and go at Mountain High.

It’s Dec. 20 at Mountain High Outfitters in Huntsville. Police say, the two loaded up their arms with more than $2,000 in clothing inside the store at Bridge Street and then hit the streets with the stolen goods. Do you recognize these Outfitting Offenders?

Kacey Vanzett Clay is wanted on drug charge, Trafficking Meth.

Kaizar Benson Grady is a convicted Sex Offender who did not register when he moved to Alabama.

A warrant is out for James Edward Pence since he’s charged with Distributing Meth.

Jamal Richard Ford needs to turn himself in, on a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

Police are looking for Mario Ruiz-Martinez, who’s facing a serious charge, Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child. Officers say he hit a young child with a variety of objects, along with biting the child.

If you can identify or give the Crime Stoppers a tip about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.