City of Huntsville activities canceled due to threat of severe weather Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that many activities scheduled for Thursday evening have been canceled due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

The following events have been canceled for tonight by the City of Huntsville:

Huntsville municipal court will cancel its 5:30 p.m. docket and 6 p.m. classes. Defendants will be notified of a new setting for their cases.

All Parks & Recreation after-school programs and athletic activities are canceled today.

A planned public meeting to discuss a historic resource survey of Huntsville’s Magnolia Terrace neighborhood has been rescheduled. The new date is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2300 Beasley Ave. NW, Huntsville.



