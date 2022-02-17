Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz teenager died Wednesday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Attalla.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release, the 18-year-old’s vehicle left the roadway shortly before 6 p.m. on February 16 at mile marker 27 on U.S. 431. The 2000 Chrysler Cirrus struck a ditch and then caught on fire.

The teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is leading the investigation into the crash.

