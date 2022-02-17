Deals
Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz teenager died Wednesday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Attalla.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release, the 18-year-old’s vehicle left the roadway shortly before 6 p.m. on February 16 at mile marker 27 on U.S. 431. The 2000 Chrysler Cirrus struck a ditch and then caught on fire.

The teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is leading the investigation into the crash.

Neighborhood under consideration for historic designation
