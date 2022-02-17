Birmingham man arrested after deputies seize large amount of meth during traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Birmingham man is charged with drug trafficking after deputies say they found a large amount of meth during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say the Street Crime Unit’s K9, Maverick, alerted of narcotics present during a traffic stop earlier this week. Deputies say the driver, identified as Brian Lee Curtis, 56, just arrived from Birmingham at the time of the stop.

Brian Lee Curtis (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Curtis was found to be in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine “ice”, three pistols and one shotgun.

The driver, Brian Lee Curtis of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking. Maverick is definitely one happy camper! pic.twitter.com/4qNRZVLDIg — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 17, 2022

He was charged with drug trafficking and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. Curtis was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $100,500 bond.

