Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Birmingham man arrested after deputies seize large amount of meth during traffic stop

Street Crime Unit K9, Maverick
Street Crime Unit K9, Maverick(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Birmingham man is charged with drug trafficking after deputies say they found a large amount of meth during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say the Street Crime Unit’s K9, Maverick, alerted of narcotics present during a traffic stop earlier this week. Deputies say the driver, identified as Brian Lee Curtis, 56, just arrived from Birmingham at the time of the stop.

Brian Lee Curtis
Brian Lee Curtis(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Curtis was found to be in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine “ice”, three pistols and one shotgun.

He was charged with drug trafficking and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. Curtis was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $100,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
Huntsville man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian
Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Latest News

1 killed, 1 injured in car wreck on Highway 251 in Limestone County
Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Somerville police arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle
Gail Stewart
Authorities searching for missing woman in Florence
First-graders in Ardmore honored
First-graders at Cedar Hill Elementary honored after saving teacher