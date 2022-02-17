Authorities searching for missing woman in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman Thursday afternoon.

According to FPD, Gail R. Stewart, 69, was last seen on Feb 15. in the area of Cox Creek Parkway in Florence. Stewart may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She is described as a 5′8 Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stwart’s whereabouts is asked to contact FPD at 256-760-6610 or 911.

