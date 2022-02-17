Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Jefferson County

Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate(Alabama Department of Correction)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Department of Corrections are currently searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday morning.

Authorities say Richa Antoinette Rogers left her assigned job location in Birmingham around 10:55 a.m. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a white t-shirt, a blue and black flannel long sleeve jacket, and a gray, white, and burgundy toboggan.

If you have any information on where Rogers might be, you’re asked to call police, or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
Huntsville man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian
Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Latest News

First-graders in Ardmore honored
First-graders at Cedar Hill Elementary honored after saving teacher
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: The outfitting offenders
Portion of Alabama 227 in DeKalb County blocked following car crash
Cory Burbank and Kimberly Hatfield
Lauderdale County drug task force investigators make drug-related arrests