1 killed, 1 injured in car wreck on Highway 251 in Limestone County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman was killed in a car wreck on Alabama Highway 251 Wednesday afternoon.

According to East Limestone County Fire, two women were injured in the head-on collision involving a car and an SUV. Authorities say they were both airlifted to a hospital.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ashley Brooke Young, 39 of Harvest, later succumbed to her injuries. ALEA says Brooke was fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Sentra she was driving, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Debra Nunn Zirbel, 59, of Athens.

The crash resulted in roadway blockage on Highway 251 near Wooley Springs Road in Limestone County around 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

This crash is under investigation by Troopers.

