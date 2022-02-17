Deals
Woman injured in Hazel Green car crash

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is in serious condition after a Wednesday night car crash in Hazel Green.

Don Webster with HEMSI told WAFF the crash happened on Highway 431 near Nix Road. Crews responded to the scene around 7:53 p.m. The woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat her injuries.

There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

