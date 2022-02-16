Weather forces schools to go remote

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School officials at Lauderdale County Schools have announced students will go remote Thursday.

They say this is due to the severe weather the Tennessee Valley is expected to receive Thursday. You can stay up to date with the 48 First Alert Weather Team at the link here.

We will continue to monitor and update this story if more schools change class schedules due to weather.

