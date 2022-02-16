Deals
Weather forces schools to go remote

School closings
School closings
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School officials at Lauderdale County Schools have announced students will go remote Thursday.

They say this is due to the severe weather the Tennessee Valley is expected to receive Thursday. You can stay up to date with the 48 First Alert Weather Team at the link here.

We will continue to monitor and update this story if more schools change class schedules due to weather.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

