WATCH LIVE: Huntsville COVID-19 community update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold its bi-weekly community briefing Wednesday at noon.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and HEMSI CEO Jon Howell.

A live stream will be in the video above when it begins. We will also have a live video up on our official Facebook page and the noon broadcast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.