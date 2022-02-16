Deals
WATCH LIVE: Huntsville COVID-19 community update

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold its bi-weekly community briefing Wednesday at noon.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and HEMSI CEO Jon Howell.

A live stream will be in the video above when it begins. We will also have a live video up on our official Facebook page and the noon broadcast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

